July 11 – Zion – Psalm 87:5

Korah is looking at Zion, he sees this beautiful mount with the tabernacle on it. He thinks about how it gleans in the sunlight. How this is the place where the Lord dwells and is worshipped. He sees the hundreds of Levites who daily sing songs of praise to the Lord. It must have been a wonderful sight.

He then speaks of those born in this place. How they are blessed and so fortunate. The Lord Himself has made this happen. In our modern day we have the privilege of knowing Jesus Christ. We have been born of an incorruptible seed. We are the temples of the Holy Spirit. We are trophies of grace. In the sight of God we are beautiful, wondrous and marvelous. You are a chosen generation, a royal peoplen a holy nation. In the sight of the Lord you are His. Today you are Zion, the place where God dwells. So today worship the Lord and thank Him for His wonderful grace and mercy.