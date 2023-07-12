July 12 – Higher Standard – 1 Cor 11:6

6 For if a woman does not cover her head, she might as well have her hair cut off; but if it is a disgrace for a woman to have her hair cut off or her head shaved, then she should cover her head.

Paul spends a whole paragraph on this issue because of the next subject which he will cover. The church has become unruly and Greek society had crept into the church. Paul points out that hair has a purpose. There are three reasons why women in the ancient world had their hair short or shaved. It was because of some health issue, secondly, because of some ancient taboo that they had broken such as being guilt of adultery or thirdly because they were prostitutes which was a common practice in the temple of Aphrodite.

Paul says Christian modesty and showing class and distinction are reasons for these instructions. He alludes to the fact that in ancient society a woman having her hair cut off was a disgrace. Christian women are held to a higher standard because who they are and who they represent. If something happens either by accident or choice, it is better for them to have their hair covered. This kept them to a higher standard than society.