This is a psalm of Korah but directed by Heman the Ezrahite. Through this psalm the writer is

reminding the Lord about his faithful, kindness and love. He is crying out to God for help. Even in places

such as the grace and destruction the Lord`s love and faithfulness is found. Many times we feel

overwhelmed. We feel like we are in the place of death and destruction. In these places God`s love and

faithfulness will be found. When we call out to the Lord, He will answer. His love and faithfulness are

our shield and help. So today if you feel that way let the Lord`s love and faithfulness keep you as well.