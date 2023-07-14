July 14 – God’s Mathematics – 1 Cor 11:9-10

9 neither was man created for woman, but woman for man. 10 It is for this reason that a woman ought to have authority over her own head, because of the angels.

Paul is continuing his thought because the new believers at Corinth were and only had been exposed to either Greek, Roman or some pagan mythology of the origin of man that included pantheon of gods making man and women. Paul was establishing that God was the creator of men and women. That as His creation we have a higher purpose than pro-creation and accumulation of goods. He is saying that man and women have their roles, differences, and compliments. Men are different than women and vice versa. Today we have social reconstructionist, feminists and special interest groups tearing away at this, but Christian believe in the fact that created man and woman.

Paul is also establishing the Christian view of social order. Man has his role, responsibilities and place as does the woman. They are not in competition but are design to compliment each other. The strengths and weaknesses are designed to create the mathematics of God. The two become one flesh. Paul, drawing upon the cosmic order imagery in “headship,” invokes angelic justification for the sake of reinforcing the integrity of this order as a means of the spiritual and social realms interacting in propriety.