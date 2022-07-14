July 15 – Dwelling Place – Psalm 90:1-2

This is a psalm of Moses which means it has been around for around 3400 years. Moses begins with

reminding the people that the Lord has been their dwelling place throughout all generations. He was

their dwelling place in the past, He will be their dwelling place in the present and then in the future.

God is consistent though all times periods of life.

Moses then states that before anything was form the Lord was God. He is the eternal self existent

God. He always has been and always will be. Another truth is that He has been God and will be God

from everlasting to everlasting. Moses tells all that God is God. There is no God but Him and will never

be any God but Him. There are many voices trying to pull people away from God and we must make a

choice to be the dwelling place of God. One fact remains is that He is God no matter what people say.

In Genesis 1, the Bible begins with God created the heavens and the earth. It does not defend God it

Just states that he is God and He created all things. A simple fact and truth. Remember that in your

trials of life. He is God and He is on your side.