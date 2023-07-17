July 17 – Consistency – 1 Cor 11:15-16

15 but that if a woman has long hair, it is her glory? For long hair is given to her as a covering. 16 If anyone wants to be contentious about this, we have no other practice—nor do the churches of God.

Paul closes off this section reminding his audience and readers that a woman has long hair, and it is for her glory. Paul gives two thoughts here according to Jewish theology. To wear her hair long, in a womanly fashion, is an outward sign that a woman is fulfilling her role in creation.” Secondly, it is also her God given authority is God’s spiritual realm. Because of woman’s anointing as helper, she carries a symbol of authority — hair. If a woman was to lose her God-given authority by cutting her hair or having it shaved because of some accident, or choice it becomes a loss of spiritual authority. As in the practice of prayer shawl a woman’s hair was a place where she can have intimacy with God in privacy and respect.

Paul then says if anyone wants to be contentious about this then we have no other practice no do the churches of God. He says this is a universal concept taught in all the church by all leadership. No matter where they go in the Pauline world this is the universal practice. Paul is saying there is a consistency of thought and application in this matter. The general rule is all things are done in decency and in order.