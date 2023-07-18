July 18 – No Praise – 1 Cor 11:17

17 In the following directives I have no praise for you, for your meetings do more harm than good.

Paul is now correcting a very important matter about the Lord’s Supper. He is going to giving them directives on ho they are to observe this very important ordinance. In fundamental churches this is one of two ordinances. The other is water baptism. He tells them that when they gather the reality is that their meeting does more harm than good. He will elaborate in a moment. This is quite an injunction and statement. We must understand the important of why we gather. It is for prayer, worship, fellowship and hearing and study of God’s word. When one of these out order or misused it can do more harm than good which Paul states here. We must have the proper view, or it will be a detriment and stain on the reputation of the church. Paul is disappointed in what is happening.