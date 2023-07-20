July 20 – Different – 1 Cor 11:19

19 No doubt there have to be differences among you to show which of you have God’s approval.

Paul points out that is ok to have differences among you. It is healthy because we are all different and in different stages of development. This is showing God’s approval. Paul would introduce in the following chapters about the body and how it has different parts and function. He equates the church like that. Differences are not bad when under the control of the Spirit. It becomes a problem when we start giving in the flesh. When we start majoring on the minors and minor on the majors it divides very quickly. Today style, form and appearance take higher priority than truth, righteousness, and love. We can more about others think than God. The church was suffering from not returning to their first love. When you fall out of relationship with God you than rely on religion. God approves of us not because we are all the same but because we are different and march to not our own drum but his. God is creative, resourceful and loves variety. All you must do is look at some 8 million different species and creatures that inhabit this earth and we are finding more and more every year. God loves different.