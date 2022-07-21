July 21 – Angels watching over you – Psalm 91:11-12

One of the recurring themes in the Bible is angels. Ministering spirits sent by God to help God’s

people. David says that the Lord will command His angels to guard over you in all your ways. Wherever

you go and whatever you do angels are with you. You are never alone. They camp around you. We

know they are powerful and glorious. One angel destroyed the entire Assyrian army. They are full of

goodness and mercy. They will protect you to the point that you won’t even hurt a toe.

Satan used these verses against Jesus in the temptation in the wilderness. Yet Jesus did not call them

because He knew His time was in His own hands. Jesus chose the time of His death. Now you may not

have that luxury but until that time angels are watching over you Amy Grant sang. Remember as you go

throughout this day. You are bullet proof until the Lord says otherwise. You have unseen help to walk

in victory and without fear today.