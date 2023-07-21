July 21 – True Purpose – 1 Cor 11:20-21

20 So then, when you come together, it is not the Lord’s Supper you eat, 21 for when you are eating, some of you go ahead with your own private suppers. As a result, one person remains hungry and another gets drunk.

Paul pointed out that when they are gathering for social activity it is not the Lord’s supper they are eating. In fact, they were enjoying their own private gatherings which is fine. The problem was an imbalance in their times together. Some people were leaving the fellowship time hungry, and others were in fact getting drunk. They were missing the whole point of fellowship. When we gather it is for edification, exhortation, and comfort. Fellowship is about creating a bond. It is for the mutual building of each other. It is about networking, encouragement and sharing ideas in a friendly setting.

When we gather around food it is a time of relationship and friendship. You do not gather with perfect strangers. You are connecting with each other and in the church setting it has a deeper meaning. The church at Corinth had missed that point or they had broken into little groups at the expense of others. Division does that. You only connect with people who think like you, and you miss the beauty of others.