July 24 – His Body – 1 Cor 11:24

24 and when he had given thanks, he broke it and said, “This is my body, which is for you; do this in remembrance of me.”

When Jesus had given thanks which shows the importance of grace or thanking the Lord at the beginning of each meal. When you say a prayer before a meal you are giving thanks for His provision, care, and help. It has been a practice from ancient times which showed, respect, reverence, and honor to God. Jesus then broke the bread. This is a prophecy of what was going to happen to his body. The Bible and history records that Jesus was reduced to pardon the phrase human hamburger. He was married beyond recognition. Isaiah saw this in a snapshot when he stated in Isaiah 53, He was wounded for our transgressions and bruised for our iniquities. By His stripes we are healed.

Jesus allowed his body to be broken for us. It is through his body that we can he healed in every aspect of our lives. Healing is part of what Jesus accomplished on the cross. Whatever you are need of healing claim it now because Jesus did it for you. Communion is that time where we remember, thank, and celebrate what Jesus did for us.