July 25 – His Blood 1 Cor 11:25

25 In the same way, after supper he took the cup, saying, “This cup is the new covenant in my blood; do this, whenever you drink it, in remembrance of me.”

Paul then talks about the most important and powerful element in the universe which is the blood of Jesus Christ. After the supper Jesus took the cup which is a symbol of the shed blood of Jesus Christ. Jesus then proclaimed that through his shed blood a new covenant and agreement was about to be imposed. The Old covenant was established through the blood of animals. This new covenant was going to be establish through the shed blood of Jesus Christ. The Old is gone the new has come. Jesus’ blood has so many benefits. It gives eternal and abundant life. It destroyed the works of the devil, world, and flesh. It secured us a place in heaven. It gave us success, prosperity, and health. It broke the power of death, hell, and the grave. Ray Boltz sang a song that helps brings what was done. All it took was one drop of blood. In the case of Jesus, he shed all His blood for us. Communion is that time of remembrance and thanksgiving for what Jesus did. There are 8 billion people on this planet right now and the blood of Jesus has the capacity to have everyone of their sins forgiven, amazing.