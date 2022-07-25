July 25 – It is good – Psalm 92:1-2

The writer of this psalm is unknown but it is a psalm for the Sabbath. The writer tells the readers that

It is good to praise the Lord with music. Music is a form to release the soul. It releases joy and victory

into the heart of participant. Praise and worship is one of the highest expressions of the heart.

Remember worship is an attitude of the heart expressed. Today many great songs express worship to

The Lord. This worship is to the Lord most High. There is no one like Him. From ages to ages He is to be

Praised.

Through praise and worship the believer is to proclaim His love in the Morning and His faithfulness at

night. We begin with His love which is the foundation for every day and then we thank Him for His

faithfulness at the end of the day. He has loved us and kept us through His faithfulness each moment of

the day. These are two things to thank the Lord for today.