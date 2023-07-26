July 26 – Proclamation – 1 Cor 11:26

26 For whenever you eat this bread and drink this cup, you proclaim the Lord’s death until he comes.

Paul then reminds them and us that whenever we have communion the remembrance of eating the bread and drinking the cup. We are proclaiming the Lord’s death, burial, and resurrection. We are reminding ourselves and the church about the importance of what Jesus accomplished that Easter weekend. This is something that we will do until He comes again. This is a permanent ordinance only rescinded when Jesus comes back. He came the first time as the suffering Savior and the next time as the conquering King. Whether our tradition for this ordinance is once a month, weekly, or even daily it is a stark reminder of the price that was paid for our salvation.