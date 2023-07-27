July 27 – Be Careful – 1 Cor 11:27

27 So then, whoever eats the bread or drinks the cup of the Lord in an unworthy manner will be guilty of sinning against the body and blood of the Lord.

Paul gives a stark and powerful warning. He had in previous verses exposed the flippant way the Corinthian view this ordinance. Now he warns them about the importance and consequences of not having a proper view of communion. You must have a proper perspective of what you are doing. When done in an unworthy manner you are sinning against the body and blood of the Lord. Sin always bring judgement and that is what you are facing when you partake in communion in the wrong manner or attitude. The broken body and shed blood are the only elements that can effectively deal with the consequences of sin and the death that it brings.