July 27 – The Lord reigns – Psalm 93:1

The Psalmist writes to important facts. The Lord reigns. He is supreme and in control. No one is like
God. Heaven and earth were created by Him and for Him. It was out of love that He made all things. He
Is the creator and sustainer of all things. He is the reason why we breathe and think. Next, the Lord is
Robed in majesty. Majesty means greatness or one who brings admiration and respect. The Lord has all
These qualities and more. He is beyond description in fact to wonderful for words.
The Lord is armed with strength. No one is mightier or more powerful than God. He is omnipotent.
One quality about the creation He made is that it is firm established and cannot be moved. The law and
order He created cannot be suspended or changed. Only the Lord Himself can do that. These are things
that all creatures in God’s creation can be sure of and that the Lord is the same yesterday, today and
forever. You can trust the Lord with your past, present and future.