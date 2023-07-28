July 28 – Self Examination – 1 Cor 11:28

28 Everyone ought to examine themselves before they eat of the bread and drink from the cup.

Paul then encouraged a time of self examination before one takes or participates in Communion. Make sure your heart is right before God. Give rid of all the weights and sins that so easily entangles you. It is a great time to clean the slate. Paul wants the Corinthians and us to take communion in a manner worthy of the Lord. The biggest thing that hinders communion is unforgiveness. The division that was ravaging the church in Corinth could be addresses at the communion table with self examination and a determination to get things right with God and each other.