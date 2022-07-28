July 28 – The Lord teaches – Psalm 94:12-13

The psalmist brings a pearl of wisdom or common sense. Often the Bible is a collection of pithy and

wise sayings and stories of common sense and accounts of men dealing with a God of grace, mercy and

love. Here the psalmist points out that a person that the Lord disciplines and correct is actually blessed.

One man stated that the Lord loves us to much to allow us to stay the way we are. We are flawed, sinful

And prideful. This needs to be corrected or we will be selfish vain and damaging to others. We correct

Our children because their bad behaviour hurts themselves and others. God does the same with us.

The problem is no one really likes to be corrected.

When a person is taught by the word of God this actually gives them relief in their times of trouble.

The Bible is a compass and guide book for life. In its pages you find written examples of how to avoid

Trouble and the consequences of sin and pride. These examples are given so we do not have to make

The same mistake as others.

The psalmist says that a pit is waiting for the wicked. You reap what you sow. Often we find our-

Selves in a pit of our own making. Wicked creates pits of despair or hurt. Sow wickedness and you

Reap wickedness. Sow righteousness and you will reap righteousness. Seems the choice should be

Clear.