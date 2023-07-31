July 31 – No Condemnation – 1 Cor 11:32

32 Nevertheless, when we are judged in this way by the Lord, we are being disciplined so that we will not be finally condemned with the world.

Paul then reveals three benefits to judgment which people often overlook. When judged by the Lord change is needed. Remember God loves us too much to leave us the way that we are. We are all growing in the grace and knowledge of the Lord Jesus Christ. Secondly, in that judgment becomes discipline. We are being made better. If we receive and acknowledge the Lord’s discipline it will make us wiser, stronger, more creative, experience and a better citizen of earth and heaven. Lastly, we will not be condemned with the world. The world with pride, pleasure and possessions id flawed. Selfish ambition and envy lead to selfishness and greed. All these qualities make us hurt ourselves and others. The Lord is refining and purifying us for a nobler purpose. Remember we have passed from death unto life. There is no condemnation for those who are in Christ Jesus.