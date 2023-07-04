July 4 – Why Denounce Others – 1 Cor 10:30

30 If I take part in the meal with thankfulness, why am I denounced because of something I thank God for?

Paul in this letter addresses the two main factions causing the problems in the church. Can you hear the ooh, aw, groans and gasps as he addresses each issue straight forward, simple, concise, and precise. Paul had no problem eating with the gentiles in fact it was his personal choice to go to the gentiles because of the reaction of the Jews. He had made a choice to preach Christ crucified and to go exclusively to the gentiles during his time in Corinth. The methodology he was outlying was what they had seen him do during his time with them. When he partook in a meal, he did it with thankfulness. Thankful for the invitation and generosity of his host. Thankful to God for his goodness to allow Paul to partake in the gospel and the opportunity to be in Corinth at the time to share the Goodnews with all who would hear. So, he asks the question of why they were denouncing Him. Answer is simple, jealousy, selfish ambition, and envy.