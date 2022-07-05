July 5 – Better is one day – Psalm 84:10

Again we are focusing on a popular song based on this Psalm. Korah says that it is better to live one day in the court of the Lord than a thousand somewhere else. A true worshipper does not want for a moment to be out of the presence of the Lord. You see worship is an attitude of the heart expressed.

Korah then says he would rather be a doorkeeper in the house of the Lord than spend a moment in the camp of the wicked. Korah understood the power of righteousness. Righteous, peace and joy are the foundations of the Kingdom of God. Those who love the Lord will always prefer the Lord over anything in this world. Remember as you start this day that you are a pilgrim passing through. This is not as good as it gets. Your life has meaning and purpose. You have a home in eternity. Make a difference while you can but remember your rewards are yet to come. Never settle for anything in this world. They pass away but the Lord`s rewards are eternal.