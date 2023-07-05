July 5 – For His Glory – 1 Cor 10:31

31 So whether you eat or drink or whatever you do, do it all for the glory of God.

This is a simple but complex statement. All the things you do, eating drinking or living in general has a simple application it is for the glory of God. Charles Sheldon in his book, “In His Steps,” coin a phrase, “What would Jesus do?” This is a modern phrase for what Paul is saying here. Doing things for the glory of God means you are living out His presence, character, nature, and essence in front of others. You are the Bible people read. Your example and motivator should be Jesus Christ. Paul tells them in the second of his letters that they are living love letters exhibiting Jesus Christ in their world. We are to glorified God in how we think speak and live. People do not believe what you say, they believe what you do. Make sure it lines up with the Bible.