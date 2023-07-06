July 6 – Don’t Cause Others to Stumble – 1 Cor 10:32

32 Do not cause anyone to stumble, whether Jews, Greeks or the church of God.

Paul then tells the, to not cause anyone to stumble no matter who they are or where they come from. He lists the three people groups in Corinth. The word used here to stumble means to purposely make someone fall or stub their toe which of course incredible pain through out the whole body. Paul says do not purposely cause someone to stumble and fall because of your personal convictions. We do that because we do not respect them. We view them as inferior in some way. We are prejudice, bias and narrow. There are many causes for prejudice and all lead to one thing demeaning anther made in the image of God to lift ourselves up. This has no place in the church.