July 6 – Restore – Psalm 85:2 & 4

There are two themes we wish to look at today. The Sons of Korah, point out that the Lord must be the one who forgives our iniquities. Iniquity is habitual sin. The Lord can break these and forgive them. Our job is to ask. 1 John 1:9, says that if we confess our sins, the Lord is faithful and just to forgive all our sins and cleanse us from all unrighteousness. Korah, wants the Lord to forgive and cover sin. In His day it was done with the blood of animal but today it is through the blood of Jesus. A much better way.

Then Korah, asks the Lord to restore His people and put away His displeasure concerning them. This is the act where God not only forgives but bring people back to Himself. He forgives and heals. He restores back to their original state of perfection. The perfect example is when Jesus talks about the Father forgiving and restoring His wayward son. God does this every day and in every way if we ask.. So ask.