July 7 – 4 Virtues – Psalm 85:10

What I love about the Psalms is that each one is jam pack and full of so much truth. Today we will look at 4 virtues. Each one is paired up with another. They are like hand and glove. Love and faithfulness meet together. The love of God has its highest expressing in faithfulness. If you really love someone you will be faithful. Love is the noun and faithfulness is the verb or action. Paul alludes to the fact that the highest sign of love is faithfulness. Korah says that they meet. They are good friends living out in practical ways in the life of the Christian.

Then he says that righteousness and peace kiss each other. Righteousness is the state of being forgiven. You are right with God and man and you are attempting to live right before both. The outgrowth of righteousness is peace. When you are right with God you have absence of war and inner turmoil. A great place to be. So today let these four virtues rule and reign in your heart and world. The world need to see and experience it and you are God`s ambassador of this.