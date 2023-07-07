July 7 -Paul’s Methods – 1 Cor 20:33

33 even as I try to please everyone in every way. For I am not seeking my own good but the good of many, so that they may be saved.

Paul continues explaining his reason for trying to do what he does. He is trying to please everyone in every way not because he is an enabler or people pleaser. Paul is not trying to be mister popularity because if he did, he chose the wrong profession. He is not seeking his own verification or advancement. He has a two-fold motivation for taking this approach. He does it for the good of many. In this way he is fulfilling the great commission and great commandment. He is reaching his world and loving other. Next, he is trying to get as many people saved as possible. Paul had proven this methodology over and over throughout his travels. If it ain’t broke why fix it. Paul could also claim a consistency in his lifestyle. Paul did it and Paul was following his example. Remember Jesus had favor with God and man.