July 8 – I am your servant – Psalm 86:1-2

David begins this psalm revealing at the time how he felt. He wanted the Lord to hear him because he was poor and needy. This always gets the attention of the Lord for He is always concerned about the helpless and needy. Humility is always the way to hear from the Lord. He who humbles himself will be exalted and whoever exalts themselves will be humbled. David needed the Lord`s help.

David then asks the Lord to guard His life. It is obvious that David had people after him. David then reminds the Lord that he is the Lord’s servant and that he has put his trust in the Lord. George Mueller trusted the Lord to meet every need for the more than 2000 orphans that he cared for. He would pray and then God would answer. George never asked any person to meet the need just the Lord and the Lord always did. When you call out to God He will supply every need according to His riches in glory. Today ask God for your need and see the Lord meet it.