June 1 – Devotion on Ephesians

Eph 6:22: I am sending him to you for this very purpose, that you may know how we are, and that he may encourage you.

In Vs 22, Paul is sending Tychicus for a purpose. He is not making the long journey for a vacation or for his health. Paul wants the church at Ephesus to receive this letter of encouragement. He wanted them to once again be rooted and grounded in the Lord. This message little did Paul know would become one of the most widely read and powerful letters ever written. He sent this letter and Tychicus would bear it to know how they were and that through the reading of the letter and the personal message brought gave him would encourage them. Little did Paul know what an impact this letter would have down through the ages. Never underestimate any communication we have with others. It can have an eternal effect.