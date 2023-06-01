June 1 – You get what you sow – 1 Cor 9:13-14

13 Don’t you know that those who serve in the temple get their food from the temple, and that those who serve at the altar share in what is offered on the altar? 14 In the same way, the Lord has commanded that those who preach the gospel should receive their living from the gospel.

It is obvious that this had become a problem in the Corinthian church. Of course, it had divided the church because who were they supposed to support. Paul then reminds them of a commonly known practice both in the Greek and Hebrew world. Those who serve in the temple get their food from the temple and those who serve at the altar get what is offered on the altar. This was true in the Jewish and Greek world. This was illustrated in the temples amply in the temples in the city. So, in the same way and this is very important. The Lord has commanded so this subject has a divine component or element to it. It is a divine statue or command that those who preach the gospel should receive their living from the gospel. This issue is no longer voluntarily it has a divine command with it.

Paul up to this point had been building his case but then at the right moment brings down the hammer on the issue and reminds his readers and audience of the divine command and component to proper compensation for those who minister the gospel and the churches responsibility to them. There is no escaping one’s responsibility because it effects our own compensation and reward for what we do for the Lord. You neglect the servant of the Lord, and it has a direct effect on how the Lord compensates and rewards you for what you do.