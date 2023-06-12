June 12 – No Shadow Boxing – 1 Cor 9:26

26 Therefore I do not run like someone running aimlessly; I do not fight like a boxer beating the air.

This verse would have brought a chuckle to the audience and reader because Paul states I do not run like someone running aimlessly. It is like a football halfback being given the ball and instead of running forward does zigzag patterns or running the wrong way. It could be a basketball player who shows off their skills but never takes a shot. This type of athleticism is useless and pointless.

Another illustration he uses is the boxer who shadow boxes. They look good in theory and make a great show but when come face to face with a skilled opponent the outcome will not be pretty. I saw a video that perfect showed this. Here was a guy better the fight dancing around, doing summersaults for the crowd and then as soon as the fight started his opponent knocked him out with, the first punch. Don’t be like that fellow.