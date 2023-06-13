June 13 – Run to Win – 1 Cor 9:27

27 No, I strike a blow to my body and make it my slave so that after I have preached to others, I myself will not be disqualified for the prize.

Paul closes this section with the thought that like a boxer or a finely tuned athlete he self disciplines his body. He does what is necessary to make it ready for the fight at hand. He goes through the rigorous spiritual training and discipline necessary so that when he preaches to others, he will not be disqualified for the prize. Paul is Christ focused. He does worry about those running beside him. He keeps his eyes on the prize. He is running his own race. When you worry about others in the race you become unfocused and can easily be distracted and end up running their race and not your own. When you do that, you can also become disqualified because you forget the rules or go outside of the mark territory when rule the game.

As a Christian you must have strict set times for devotions, prayer, church attendance and training in evangelism. The greatest thing to remember is make sure God is in the equation of your grace. When you put the G in race you have grace. A beautiful way to remember grace is God’s, Riches, At, Christ’s, Expense. Run your race to win.