June 14 – 1 Cor 10:1 – God’s Presence – 1 Cor 10:1

10 For I do not want you to be ignorant of the fact, brothers and sisters, that our ancestors were all under the cloud and that they all passed through the sea.

Paul now changes direction and then tells them about his Jewish history. This is important because they will find out that their relationship that they have subscribed to has a long and glorious history. He calls them brothers and sisters because they belong to a large family with many generations of history. They have been grated in by the wonderful work of Jesus Christ. They are living in the day of grace,

The two facts he reveals in this verse is that their ancestors were all under the same cloud. The cloud of course represents the presence, power, and glory of God which we have in the indwelling of the Holy Spirit. Secondly, they all passed through the same sea. They were guided and protected by the Lord’s presence. We do go through times of testing, but the promise is that God will be with us.