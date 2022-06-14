June 14 – Devotion on Galatians

Gal 1:3: Grace and peace to you from God our Father and the Lord Jesus Christ,

In Vs 3, Paul gives them his standard greeting and also his true desire for them to have these virtues. Grace is that unmerited favor of the Lord that brings about a relationship with God.

It is God’s riches at Christ’s expense.

Grace is the communicated attribute of God that allows us to keep going when the will of God places us in a place of difficulty and challenges.

The next virtue is peace which is the absence of internal conflict, warfare, and strife. Peace comes from God the Father, who is the first person of the trinity, and Jesus Christ who is the second person of the trinity. God the Father accepted the sacrifice of Jesus Christ and Jesus is the one who by the will of the Father gave His life that mankind could have salvation. Jesus is also the avenue in all the promises and blessings of heaven come through.

Jesus is also introduced as the Lord Jesus Christ because He must not just be Savior but also Lord. Jesus is the head of the church and the one whom the Holy Spirit glorifies and directs people to get saved.