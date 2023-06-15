June 15 – Things to Come – 1 Cor 10:2-4

2 They were all baptized into Moses in the cloud and in the sea. 3 They all ate the same spiritual food 4 and drank the same spiritual drink; for they drank from the spiritual rock that accompanied them, and that rock was Christ.

They were all baptized into Moses in the cloud and in the sea. This means that they were in the same faith, experience, and spiritual blessing that Moses had. This was also a symbol of what had happened to the Corinthians when they came to Christ. This was what they call a typology which is an Old Testament type or shadow of something that was going to be fulfilled through Jesus Christ.

They all eat the same spiritual food and drank the same spiritual drink. They drank from the same spiritual rock that accompanied them. Then Paul’s reveals that rock was Christ. What a powerful typology. The food we have today which is the Bible, the spiritual drink we have today is prayer, and all of this based and comes through Jesus Christ who is the author and finisher of our faith. The correlation between the Old and New Testament is so powerful and the types and shadows of the Old Testament are fulfilled and revealed through Jesus Christ.