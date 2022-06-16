June 16 – Devotion on Galatians

Gal 1:5: To whom be glory for ever and ever. Amen.

In Vs 5, Paul says that all glory belongs to the Lord forever and ever. Glory is the communicated attribute of God where the person who receives it wants to exhibit the essence, character, and nature of God. The primary nature of God is love. Love that gives with no strings attached. Love has as its primary function to comfort and give compassion to the hurt, needy and downcast. Paul states in 1 Cor 11:23, that he has received what he wanted to pass onto all. Paul closed this greeting which the thought that God alone is worthy of all the glory, honor, and praise, and like Him, it was forever and ever.