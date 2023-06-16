June 16 – Lessons Learned – 1 Cor 10:5

5 Nevertheless, God was not pleased with most of them; their bodies were scattered in the wilderness.

Paul then issues a warning that even though they went through all these things God was not pleased with them and the original generation that came out of Egypt ending dying in the desert. We know from the account of the Book of Numbers it was the report of the 10 spies that caused the people to rebel, and the unbelief of that generation doomed them. We must in turn learn from these examples or we are doomed to make the same mistakes. Paul would point this out in his second letter to the Corinthians. God’s favor is amazing but so is his wrath. Remember we reap what you sow. A good lesson to learn early.