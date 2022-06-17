June 17 – Devotion on Galatians

Gal 1:6: I am astonished that you are so quickly deserting the one who called you to live in the grace of Christ and are turning to a different gospel.

In vs 6, Paul gets to the reason why he is writing. He is astonished and amazed at how quickly the churches in Galatia had deserted Jesus Christ. Paul as Christ’s ambassador was personally affronted by the fact that they had so quickly abandoned the gospel that he had preached and taught them. The Galatians had been taught that they were to live in the grace of Christ. He had told them that they had been saved by faith and faith alone. Now they were turning to a different gospel. The gospel is good news and now they were no longer living in the good news. Paul was very deliberate in his choice of words. He called this message they were embracing as a different gospel. It was not the way, truth, and the life that Jesus Christ had promised and Paul was presenting. Paul viewed what they were following as a lie and quite different from the message he had brought.