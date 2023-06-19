June 19 – Repercussions – 1Cor 10:9-10

9 We should not test Christ, as some of them did—and were killed by snakes. 10 And do not grumble, as some of them did—and were killed by the destroying angel.

Paul then gives two more examples of what ancient Israel did. Paul also issues a strong warning. We should not test Christ as some of them did and we killed by snakes. Remember it was the bronze snake in the wilderness that was lifted, and one look saved the person who looked. In the same way Jesus Christ was lifted between heaven and earth as our sacrifice. Paul is point out that there are strong consequence to testing and rejecting Christ.

The last example was ancient Israel grumbling and they were destroyed by an avenging angel. Paul makes it clear that two things can bring grave consequences. Testing Christ and grumbling against Him can bring destruction and even death. Ananias and Sapphira are two examples given in the book of the Acts. You cannot lie to God and not face some form of repercussion.