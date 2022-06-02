June 2 – Devotion on Ephesians

Eph 6:23: Peace to the brothers and sisters,[c] and love with faith from God the Father and the Lord Jesus Christ.

In vs 23, Paul is now closing this most wonderful letter. He wishes for them to have peace. The absence of internal warfare and personal strife. He wants them to have peace and be peacemakers so that they can be Son and daughters of God. He calls them brothers and sisters in the Lord. This was a greeting that they gave to fellow Christians in the ancient world. They were all of the eternal family who came through Jesus Christ. This was the theme of this book. He secondly wanted them to love with faith. Paul knew that love was the foundation of faith. Faith is what brings hope. Hope never disappoints. These wonderful qualities come from the Father and through the Lord Jesus Christ. Paul closes with four wonderful virtues from God. These are communicated attributes of God given to us so we can in turn bring them to our world.