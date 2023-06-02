June 2 – Paul Boast – 1 Cor 9:15

15 But I have not used any of these rights. And I am not writing this in the hope that you will do such things for me, for I would rather die than allow anyone to deprive me of this boast.

Paul had not used any of the rights that he was privilege to. He was also not writing to them to get their sympathy or to guilt them into giving him offerings or gifts. Paul was explaining his view on this subject. He wanted his fellow laborers to be able to get he support they needed to preach the gospel without hindrance. He was also setting things straight about this matter.

Paul stated clearly and concisely his view on what he did. He said he would rather die that allow anyone to deprive him of this boast. This was a live or die situation for Paul. He enjoyed seeing God provide through his own labor. This also gave him connections in the business community he would not have if he was exclusively in the church world. He was a marketplace preacher. He preferred this but he also wanted to make dure that his fellow laborers would be adequately compensated.