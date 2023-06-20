June 20 – 1 Cor 10:11

11 These things happened to them as examples and were written down as warnings for us, on whom the culmination of the ages has come.

Paul points out that these things happened to them as examples were recorded as a warning for us. The Bible contains many stories and examples for us to look at so we do not have to make the same mistake. This book is a compass, guidebook and instruction manual given by God to help us navigate the world in which we live. The examples of those who have gone before and the lesson they learned are excellent lessons we do not have to learn by the school of hard knocks. The problem with the school of hard knocks is that we often get injured for life and carry the scars and injuries.

Paul tells his readers and audience that all things will come to an end soon and so we should learn the lessons we need to learn and use these examples as a powerful deterrent for keep us from sin, idolatry, and sexual immorality. Which by the way was shown everyday in the city of Corinth often blatantly.