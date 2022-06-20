June 20 – He will deliver – Psalm 72:12-14

In this Psalm which is actually a psalm written by Solomon. Solomon was the wisest man who ever lived. He wrote proverbs and wise saying as well as psalms. He relays to his readers three things about God here. First The Lord will deliver the needy and help those no one can help. The Lord is the father to the fatherless.

Next the lord will take pity on the weak and the needy. He will save the needy from death. Death stalks the world everyday looking for someone to destroy. The most vunerable are at peril the most. The Lord promises to supply every need according to His riches in glory. When you have a need the Lord will help. One man had no food to feed his family one time and so he prayed and asked the Lord to meet the need within minutes a knock came on the door with someone supplying the need.

The Lord will rescue people from oppression and violence. His people are precious in His sight. The Exodus was all about freedom from oppression. Mankind craves freedom and God supplies it through Jesus Christ.