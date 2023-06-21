June 21 – Constant Attention – 1 Cor 10:12

12 So, if you think you are standing firm, be careful that you don’t fall!

Paul then issues a strong warning once again. Don’t fall into the trap that you cannot or will not fall. Jesus encountered this twisted thought when the leaders of Israel boasted they would not do the same things their fore fathers did. They said they would never put a man of God to death and not long after they said this, they put Jesus to death. Paul says never say never. He wants them not to fall or believe in their infallibility. We have three adversaries that threaten us everyday. The world, the flesh and the devil never give up or surrender and they have one agenda and that is rob, kill, and destroy you. Constant vigilance is the by word of the Christian.