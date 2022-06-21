June 21 – Tell others – Psalm 73:28

This is a psalm of Asaph who was one of David`s head musicians. He speaks of the goodness of Lord to His people. Asâph`s personal testimony was that He made the decision to stay close to the Lord. This is a decision we must all make. Do you want to be near God? It is like Joshua when he said, “as for me and my house we will serve the Lord.”

Asaph then continues to tell his readers that he had made the sovereign Lord his refuge. He recognized God’s sovereignty over his life. The Lord was his refuge, place or safety and rest. Lastly, he chose to tell others about the Lord. We overcome the devil by two things. The blood of the lamb and the word of our testimony. When we tell others about what Jesus has done for us we weaken satan’s hold on our lives and others. We share about the freedom we have in Christ. Remember who the Son sets free, is free indeed. So today be near to God, make Him your refuge and tell others about Him.