June 22 – Escape Clause – 1 Cor 10:13

13 No temptation has overtaken you except what is common to mankind. And God is faithful; he will not let you be tempted beyond what you can bear. But when you are tempted, he will also provide a way out so that you can endure it.

This verse is one of the most powerful, hopeful, and helpful verses in the Bible. Paul says any temptation you face are common to all of us. You are not so special that you get a special temptation. We are all in the same boat. The devil is using the same forms of attacks and same agenda for all of us.

Paul then states two things that are promises. God will be faithful. God will never abandon you. He will also not allow you to be tempted beyond what you are able to endure. Paul is saying that you have an amazing ability to endure and a resilience to recover. You are more amazing and powerful than you thought.

This last promise is so powerful. God gives you an escape clause. If you cannot endure it or that you may be destroyed. He will make a way where there is no way. He will give you a way to escape. He may send an angel like he did with Daniel. He may send the fourth man in the fire like He did for the Hebrew children. Either way you will endure or escape. God will be faithful in His care for you.