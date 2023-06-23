June 23 – Common Sense – 1 Cor 10:14-15

14 Therefore, my dear friends, flee from idolatry. 15 I speak to sensible people; judge for yourselves what I say.

Paul then appeals to their common sense and wisdom. He calls them his friends to invoke a personal response. He then tells and warns them to flee idolatry. Joseph when face with Potiphar’s wife chose instead of staying there and be tempted fled. In the same way when face with idolatry in any form don’t think you are invincible instead book it out of there.

He then says he believes them to be sensible and wise. They are to judge for the common-sense aspect of what he is suggesting. He has given them examples and advice what to do in the face of many of the temptations they will face daily in Corinth. The same advice is totally applicable to the modern Christian living in our modern world. If you cannot stand than flee for there is no dishonor in that.