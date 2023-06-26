June 26 – The Altar – 1 Cor 10:18

18 Consider the people of Israel: Do not those who eat the sacrifices participate in the altar?

Paul then points to the nation of Israel. Paul was a Jew who lived and participated in the Jewish religion and lifestyle until his conversion. As a Jew he had the privilege of eat and participating in the sacrifices and altars in Jerusalem and Judah. All major religions in the ancient world understood the practice of sacrifices. It was also common practice for the priests and those who serve in the temple also got to eat from the sacrifices that was offered. Paul was asking them a question to which they knew the answer. Israel is the role model and showcase for how true worship was done in the ancient world.