June 27 – He guides – Psalm 78:14-16

Asaph continues with his thought and he then spends the rest of the psalm talking about Israel`s history. This psalm is a musical history of the nation. The Lord guided Israel through the desert with a cloud by day and a pillar of fire by night. That must have been a spectacular sight. The visible presence of God. What a testimony.

The Lord split a rock and the nation had water gushing out in such abundance like the ocean. More than enough water to quench the thirst of 2 million people and all their animals. We serve a God of abundance. You need an answer the God of the abundance is here for you today. He brought water from a rocky crag and water flowed down like a river. In the desert a river flowed to quench the thirst of a nation. Your thirst can be quench. Jesus said whoever drinks the water He gives will never be thirsty again. Drink this water today and you will never thirst again and neither will those you introduce to Jesus.