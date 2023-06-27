June 27 – Nothing – 1 Cor 10:19

19 Do I mean then that food sacrificed to an idol is anything, or that an idol is anything?

Paul then begins to clarify a very important piece of information to the Corinthians. They had just come out of idolatry. Before they came to Christ, they were active participants in the Greek world with its myths and legends. The were living in a city with a temple dedicated to Aphrodite with almost 2000 temple prostitutes. They were also many minor temples and deities they worshipped and serve. He states that book the altar and the food offered on it is nothing. They are insignificant and have no value for they like the gods and deities they serve are nothing figments of man’s imagination and worship of evil beings. Today of course we worship more material and philosophical things. If you do not worship God, you will worship someone of your own making and the results are the same eternal separation from God.