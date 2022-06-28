June 28 – David His Servant – Psalm 78:70-72

Asaph has gone through his history of the nation in this psalm and now he springs to present day. He speaks of his king. David was the Lord`s anointed. He was the Lord`s servant. Asaph saw David`s life and how it exhibited his relationship with God. The Lord took David from the sheepfold to become the shepherd of the people of Israel.

David was the shepherd of the inheritance of God. This speaks of leadership responsibility. David was King and how he went in his relationship with God so did the people. David shepherded in two ways and such a great testimony. He did it with integrity of heart. David was a man of integrity, honesty, uprightness, transparency and holiness. David was a man of his word. He lived his faith. David was man after God`s own heart. Secondly, he led with skillful hands. David knew what he was doing. He was a master leader. He knew how to lead and motivate people. He was a man of action and inspirational leader. Let us pray for our leaders that they could lead the same way. Remember righteousness exalts a nation but sin is a reproach to any people.